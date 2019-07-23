Gabriel Dike

The House of Representatives has urged the Presidency and the Federal Character Commission (FCC) to correct the observed imbalance in the composition of the Governing Council of University of Lagos (UNILAG).

The lower chambers observed that there were no representatives from the South East, South South and North Central in the current Dr. Wale Babalakin-led governing council.

The directive is based on report of the Committee on Public Procurement on investigation into allegations of gross statutory breaches including violation of the procurement Act, 2007 by the management and governing council of UNILAG.

The two-page report signed by the Clerk of the National Assembly, M.A. Sani-Omolori, which was sent to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, was copied to the Ministry of Education, chairman, Federal Character Commission, Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC) and the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND).

The House advised the Federal Ministry of Education to immediately call a meeting of both the governing council and the university management to clearly define their functions and roles as expressed in the University Act and Public Procurement Act, 2007.

The lower chambers urged the members of the governing council and the management of UNILAG to cooperate and work together for the progress of the university.

It also advised that a new Director of Works and Planning be engaged in line with the provisions of the relevant laws.

“Henceforth, the Pro-chancellor should allow the university comply with the Public Procurement Act, 2007 and follow due process strictly whenever a consultant is hired.

“Construction work should continue on the library project after remedial steps are taken to remove the debris and backfilling under very close supervision by experts.’’

The House resolution tasked the Federal Ministry of Education, TETFUND and UNILAG to jointly review the project and make additional funds to ensure the library project is not abandoned.

The lower chambers directed the contractor handling the library project to go back to site and urged the university management to take proactive and immediate steps to improve its internal control mechanism and systems.

“The vice chancellor, who is the chief accounting officer of the university which is in line with Section 20 of the Public Procurement Act, 2007, should continue to discharge this responsibility as expected by law, while the governing council should stick to its supervisory role of policy formation and fund generation for the university, the council should not meddle in the internal management of the university.’’

Meanwhile, the university management has faulted a group report published in a national daily on the resolved crisis that rocked UNILAG recently.

In a statement signed by the Principal Registrar, Mrs. Taiwo Oloyede, said the group is unknown in the university and were spreading falsehood.