Hopes that the parliament would override the president’s veto were dashed as the House commenced its Christmas break on December 20…

Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The year, 2018, will go down in history as one in which the House of Representatives set out to do much, but ended up doing very little.

At the beginning of the year, the Chairman, House committee on Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrasak Namdas told Daily Sun that the House would be concentrating on issues relating security, amendment of the 2010 Electoral Act, and investigation into the utilisation of the Internally Generated Revenue( IGR) by Federal Medical Centres (FMCs) among others.

However, a review of the performance of the House in the outgoing year indicates that, despite taking several initiatives, they did not produce the desired results.

Analysts s are however attributing the lawmakers’ inability to meet its set targets to the failure of the executive arm to sign some of the relevant bills or comply with House’s resolutions. There is also the outright lack of political will on the part of the parliament to push through its resolutions and bills.

Amendment of Electoral Act

The House started off 2018 with attempts to further amend the 2010 Electoral Act, as part of efforts to provide a new legal framework for the conduct of 2019 general election.

Precisely, on January 24, the Green chamber adopted a new sequence for elections for next year’s poll and subsequent ones. The new election sequence indicated that the National Assembly election will come first, followed by the governorship and state Houses of Assembly poll, with the presidential election coming last.

However, this was not without controversy, as members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in House led by the Chief Whip, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, staged a walkout from the committee of the Whole, where the decision was taken, to protest the new amendment , describing it as a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) “amendment.”

That was to mark the beginning of the many controversies that trailed efforts to amend the Electoral Act all through the year.

President Muhammadu Buhari was to later decline assent to the bill citing the new sequence of elections as part of his reasons. In reaction, the House separated the sequence of elections into a new bill, and reworked the electoral act and sent it back to the president for his assent.

The new sequence of elections was later reintroduced in the House. Unfortunately, after the first reading of the bill on May 31, nothing has been heard about it again, an indication that it may have died a natural death.

Eventually, the House, alongside with the Senate, succeeded in amending the Electoral Act. The new electoral law legitimises the use of Card Readers in the conduct of elections, and outlaws the use of incidence forms, in the event that the card readers fail. It provides that in the event of the failure of the card reader in a polling unit, the election in the affected unit shall be rescheduled.

However, efforts to amend the electoral law came to nought as President Buhari earlier in December declined assent to the bill for the third consecutive time.

Hopes that the parliament would override the president’s veto were also dashed as the House commenced its Christmas break on December 20, without doing anything in that regard.

Security

Beginning from January to December, issues relating to the spate of insecurity in the country, especially the herder-farmer’s clashes, banditry, insurgency, kidnapping etc, dominated debates in the Green Chamber; with the House adopting many motions and initiating bills to curb the menace.

On February 7, the House passed a vote of no confidence in the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and called for his immediate sack. It also called on President Muhammadu Buhari to replace Idris with a more professional police officer, who can effectively check the rising wave of crime in the country. This followed the adoption of a motion by Danburamu Nuhu from Kano State, “on the need to curb the rising cases of political thuggery in Kano State and other parts of the country.”