From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

House of Representatives on Tuesday passed for second reading a bill seeking to increase the minimum education qualification for the President from senior school certificate or its equivalent to first degree.

The bill, which is sponsored by an All Progressives Congress (APC), lawmaker, Adewunmi Onanuga, was introduced in the House last, Tuesday.

The proposed legislation is also seeking to make a first degree or its equivalent the minimum qualification for governors and members of the state and national assembly.

It seeks to alter Sections 65, 106, 131 and 177 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The aforementioned sections prescribed senior school certificate or its equivalent as the minimum qualification for persons seeking to be elected as president, governors, national and state assembly members.