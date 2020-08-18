Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Treaties, Protocol and Agreements investigating various loans obtained by the Federal Government from China for various projects has adjourned proceeding to Tuesday next week.

This is coming as the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, who was scheduled to appear before the panel on Tuesday, was absent at the hearings.

Mohammed Dingyadi and Mohammed Bello, Ministers of Police Affairs and Federal Capital Territory (FCT), respectively, were, however, present.

The Chairman of the committee, Ossai Nicholas Ossai, said the adjournment is to enable members to study documents submitted to it by the Ministries of Police Affairs and the FCT.

Ossai cited the absence of the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, and her counterpart in the Ministry of Justice, Abubakar Malami, as part of the reasons why the committee would have to adjourn for a week.

The lawmaker explained that the presence of the Minister of Finance was crucial to the investigation as she signed most of the loan agreements on behalf of the Federal Government.