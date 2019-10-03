Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives at Thursday’s plenary passed the Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) for 2020-2022.

The House approved N10.729.4 trillion as the total estimated expenditure of the Federal Government for the 2020 fiscal year.

The Green Chamber pegged the crude oil benchmark at $57 per barrel, with 2.18mpd as daily production for the 2020 fiscal year.

Prior to the passage of the MTEF /FSP, the report of the House Committees on Appropriations and Finance was considered and adopted at the Committee of Supply jointly chaired by House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and Deputy Speaker Idris Wase.