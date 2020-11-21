Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the House of Representatives on Saturday congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on the occasion of his 63rd birthday anniversary.

The caucus, in a statement by its leader, Kingsley Chinda, paid glowing tributes to Jonathan for his contributions to the unity, peace and progress of the country over the years.

The lawmakers noted that that former President Jonathan has distinguished himself as committed democrat and advocate of good governance in the country, the African continent and the world at large.

They recalled that during his tenure, the former president pursued a transformation agenda and initiated robust policies that made every sector of the economy is productive, resulting in the country been rated as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

‘On this special occasion, we recall with gratitude the unusual sacrifices, former President Jonathan made for the peace, progress and unity of our dear country. And his untiring efforts to deepen democracy in our nation.

‘Dr Jonathan is known to have initiated programmes and policies that directly impacted positively on the lives of the ordinary citizens, stabilised the economy and enhanced transparency in governance; under him, the country’s economy was rated as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world.

‘An apostle of ‘politics without bitterness’, Dr Jonathan, who believes that his ‘ambition is not worth the blood of any Nigerian’, championed electoral reforms and restored the peoples hope in the electoral process.

‘Similarly, he entrenched democratic ethos of respect for rule of law, fundamental human rights of citizens and freedom of expression.

‘In a continent plagued with sit-tight leaders, President Jonathan willingly conceded the 2015 presidential election, regardless of the perceived irregularities in that election, even before the final results were declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC),’ the PDP caucus stated.