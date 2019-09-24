Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday resolved to investigate Non Governmental Organisation (NGOs) operating in the country over allegations that some of them are fueling insurgency in the country.

This followed the adoption of a motion by chief whip Tahir Monguno on the “need for special intervention in the protracted security situation in Nigeria.”

This is coming in the aftermath of the meeting between the leadership of the House and heads of security agencies over rising insecurity across the country.