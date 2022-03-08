From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Federal House of Representatives on Tuesday rescinded its decisions on the citizenship bill, indigeneship bill and the bill for 35 per cent affirmative action for women.

The House had rejected the bills last week during voting on proposals review of the 1999 constitution( as amended)

House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said the rescinded bills will be considered afresh in four weeks.