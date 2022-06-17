From Fred, Abuja

A group of ethic youth leaders in the country on Friday, knocked the House of Representatives over its call on President Muhammadu Buhari to fire the Central Bank Governor (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, for allegedly violating the CBN Act 2007.

The decision was taken after a resolution by Sergius Ogun, a legislator from Edo State’s Esan North-East/South-East Federal Constituency, was passed in plenary.

But the group, under the aegis of the Nigerian Ethnic Youths Leaders Council (NEYLC), described the call for Emefiele’s sack as baseless.

The NEYLC, which is made up of the Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM), Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths, made its position known in a statement by the Ohanaeze Secretary-General and Head of Coalition’s secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiamaka.

The statement read: “Our attention has been called to the resolution of the House of Representatives calling on the President to sack Dr Emefiele as CBN.

“We view this call as baseless and divisionary, coming from a legislature that has been lacking in performing its constitutional roles.

“We know and have reasons to believe that this call is targeted at undermining President Buhari and his administration’s economic reforms.

“That the call came at a time the same lawmakers were threatening to override the veto of the President on the amended Electoral Act only confirmed our fears that their decision was targeted at the President.

“We urge the federal lawmakers to restrict themselves to their main responsibility of making laws for the country and leave Dr Emefiele to concentrate on his work.”