Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

In the aftermath of the nullification of the election of the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, by the Appeal Court, the House has resolved not to fill the position pending the conduct of a rerun election ordered by the court.

The Appeal Court, Kaduna division, had on November 4, nullified Ado-Doguwa’s election and ordered the Independent National Election Commission (INEC) to conduct a fresh poll in the constituency within 90 days.

According to the court, INEC made a ‘substantial breach’ by recording the results of only two of the 53 parties that participated in the election in the result sheet.

The former majority leader, who prior to his sack, represented Tudun-Wada/Doguwa constituency in Kano State, was one of the key supporters of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila

Similarly, Daily Sun gathered that the House has equally resolved not to fill the committee chairmanship seats vacated by lawmakers whose elections were nullified by the appellate court, pending the conduct of all the rerun polls.

Apart from Ado-Doguwa, no fewer than nine other members have been sacked by the court in the last few weeks.

The development have left the positions of majority leader and chairmanship of the House committees on Public Petitions; Correctional Institutions and Commercialization and Privatisation vacant.

The sacked lawmakers include former chairman of Committee on Appropriation in the eight assembly, Abdulmumin Jibrin; former chairman of Committee on Public Petitions, Jerry Alagbaoso from Imo State; former chairman of Committee on Correctional Institutions, Lazarus Ogbee from Ebonyi State and former chairman of Committee on Commercialisation and Privatisation, Garba Gololo.

Jibrin, who was the arrow head of the Gbajabiamila speakership campaign was sacked over alleged mutilation of result sheet while a fresh election was ordered in Kiru and Bebeji local government areas, which made up his federal constituency.

The election of Alagbaoso, who hitherto represented Orlu-Orsu and Oru-East federal constituency, was nullified over alleged irregularities in the collation of results from parts of the constituency. The Appeal Court, Jos Division, sacked Gololo for alleged certificate forgery while the Appeal Court Enugu Division nullified Ogbee’s election and declared Chinedu Ogah of the All Progressive Congress (APC) as the duly elected lawmaker for Ezza South/Ikwo Federal Constituency of Ebonyi State.