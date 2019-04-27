The Chairman, Forum of first time members of House of Representatives elected on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has said he is confident that none of the lawmakers elected on the platform of his party will go against its choice for the position of Speaker in the 9th Assembly.

The APC has formally endorsed current Majority Leader of the House, Hon Femi Gbajabiamila as its choice for the Speakership position. Recall that APC in 2015 also endorsed Gbajabiamila for the same position, before lawmakers elected on the platform of the party teamed up with their PDP counterparts to elect present speaker, Rt. Hon Yakubu Dogara.

Speaking in an interview, Tunji-Ojo who represents Akoko Northeast/Northwest federal constituency of Ondo state, said he is confident that the 2015 scenario would not repeat itself in the 9th Assembly.

“The indices are not the same. Yes, the two scenario might be similar, they might be identical, but they are not the same. One, APC has about 225 members in the House of Representatives now and PDP has about 119 members if I am not wrong . With the crop of Representatives on the platform of APC that I see, I can bet it with you that we don’t have legislators that will rock the boat. We are united in our quest to position the party effectively.”