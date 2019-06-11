EricJames Ochigbo, NAN

Election for the office of the Speaker of the 9th Assembly has commenced with Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila (APC-Lagos) and Rep. Umar Bago (APC-Niger) in the race.

This was sequel to the call for nominations by the Clark of the National Assembly, Mr Mohammed Sani-Omolori at the inauguration of members-elect on Tuesday on the floor of the house.

Rep. Abdulmumin Jibrin (APC-Kano) nominated Gbajabiamila for the office of Speaker and was seconded by Rep. Lynda Chuba (PDP-Anambra) as supporters row is loud ovation.

While accepting the nomination, Gbajabiamila promised to serve selflessly if elected speaker of the house.

Also, Rep. Abubakar Unusa (APC-Gombe) nominated Rep. Umar Bago (APC-Niger) for the office of the Speaker and was seconded by Rep. Mark Gbillah (PDP-Benue).

Bago while accepting his nomination said that his aspiration is for generations to come.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that out of the 360 members- elect, 358 are present and legible to vote.

NAN also reports that election is ongoing and the Clerk will announce results immediately after voting is concluded.