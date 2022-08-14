From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The police has, on the strength of a petition written to the Inspector General of Police by the spokesman of the House of Representatives, Hon Ben Kalu, arrested a former lawmaker, Hon Robinson Uwak.

According to Kalu, the petition followed the accusation of infidelity with his (Uwak’s) wife levelled against him by the former lawmaker.

Kalu, who is representing Bende Federal Constituency, said with the allegation and subsequent publications in some media outfits at the instance of Uwak, that his character was defamed and demanded an apology from the former lawmaker.

Disclosing this in Umuahia, Hon Kalu said Uwak was arrested following his refusal to honour a series of invitations extended to him by the police.

Uwak, who was a member of the 7th Assembly of the House of Reps, Kalu said had damaged his character by publishing falsehood in all the major media houses in Nigeria including electronic media, Facebook, Twitter and various blogs, accusing him of infidelity with his (Uwak’s) wife.

Hon Kalu said with the arrest, Uwak was expected to prove his allegations against him when the case is brought before the court.