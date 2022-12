From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has summoned the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN), Godwin Emefiele, to appear before it on Thursday, next week, over the new cashless policy introduced by the apex bank.

This followed the adoption of a motion by the chairman, House Committee on Power, Magaji Da’u Aliyu, over the new cashless rolled out by the CBN earlier in the week.