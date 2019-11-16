Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has said it will probe the circumstances surrounding the crash of a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) training helicopter in Enugu last Thursday.

The Chairman, House Committee on Air Force, Shehu Koko, who stated this in a statement on Saturday, said the House would investigate the immediate and remote causes of the crash so as to forestall a reoccurance.

Representative Koko said the committee has invited the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, to appear before it at a yet to be determined date to brief the lawmakers on the circumstances surrounding the crash.

The lawmaker expressed gratitude to God that no life was lost in the incident.

“As members of parliament, particularly the House of Representatives committee on Air Force, we are disturbed that such incident occurred at a time when the Air Force had assured the parliament and the nation that the Force was fully prepared to take on insecurity head-on and bring an end to it in collaboration with other sister agencies,” Koko said in the statement.

“We therefore invite the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, to brief the committee on the immediate and remote causes of the crash.

“The date for the interface shall be communicated through the Secretariat in due course.”