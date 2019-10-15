Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives has said it will monitor the use of the federal Ecological Fund by states and local governments across Nigeria.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Ecological Fund, Hon. Isiaka Ibrahim, stated this on Tuesday at the inaugural meeting of the committee.

Hon. Isiaka, while decrying the menace of ecological problems across the country, said there is a need for all hands to be on deck to tackle the challenge.

The lawmaker noted that the National Assembly will collaborate with the executive arm of government, especially in the area of giving legislative backing to initiatives that geared towards tackling ecological problems.

According to him “many states have been confronted lately by flood affliction, with a great proportion of loss of lives and properties. We must act today in order to preserve tomorrow and let there be no argument about [it].

Hon. Isiaka stated that “our committee, in concert with our counterparts in the Senate, shall strive vigorously to synergise with the Executive and other stakeholders to improve on the existing narratives of our trajectory for an extensive reforms, including legislative backing.

“Our outlook of efficient and effective utilisation of ecological funds by the 774 local government areas and the 36 states of the federation shall be apt and paramount.”