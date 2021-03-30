By Chinelo Obogo

The House of Representatives Committee on Aviation has said it would investigate complaints made by some domestic operators and other stakeholders on how the COVID-19 bailout funds provided by the Federal Government was disbursed.

Chairman, Committee on Information, Nnolim Nnaji, said in a statement that the complaints made by some airlines and critical stakeholders regarding how the disbursement was made is too weighty to be ignored. He disclosed that the House committee on Aviation has resolved to demand from the Ministry of Aviation, detailed disbursement of the intervention fund.

The chairman noted that the committee is aware of the challenges facing the industry and the genuine concerns expressed by the Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, on the need for Federal Government’s palliative to the industry. He said some airline operators complained that despite being asked to submit their details which they did, there has been no response by the government. The operators also alleged that the ministry carried out selective disbursements and that the exercise lacked transparency.

Nnaji assured that though the House had already adjourned for Easter holidays, the committee will cut short its break to look into the matter because of the critical role of aviation in the country’s economy.