From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Women groups that have continued to Occupy National Assembly to protest the March 1st rejection of the gender bills in the ongoing amendments to the 1999 Constitution by members of the National Assembly, have announced that they will suspend the protest for two weeks in response to the plea by the lawmakers.

They made the decision on day 10 of their protest Tuesday, when they succeeded in taking their actions a step further by entering the National Assembly premises to physically register their grievances and intensify their demands.

Recall last week, Deputy Chief Whip in the House of Representatives, Hon Nkiruka Onyejeocha, had appealed to women groups that have continued to occupy National Assembly gate to rescind their decision, restrategise and allow the business of legislature to go on.

But Co-founder Womanifesto, Dr. Abiola Akiyode-Afolabi, had promptly told her to parish the thought, declaring “no retreat no surrender.”

But the leader of the House, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa, who addressed the women, promised that the Senate will meet in seven legislative working days to reconsider the gender bills.

Akiyode-Afolabi, while fielding questions from reporters said: “The women this morning, were able to gain entrance into the National Assembly. And we’re actually moving into the Senate’s building, when the police stopped the movement. And we made them to know that today, there is no option, we need to speak with the leadership of the National Assembly, we have been here for 10 days.

“So, the leadership of National Assembly sent messages to us that they would come and meet with us at their own ground. So, they came in to make promises that they would be able to resolve this issue within seven Legislative days and that all the gender bills put together by women, they will be able to address it. They also committed to ensuring that they will speak to all the other members and also reach out to the Senate in this regard. They reconfirmed the fact that they have recommitted the four bills and that they would ensure that is passed, you know by the National Assembly.

“So, we are stopping the occupation for that reason. We would reconvene after the seven legislative days that they have given to us to start again. So in brief that is what we were able to achieve. So we are going to have a world press conference tomorrow to explain for the verification of the source.”

Meanwhile, the women have commended the Wife of the Governor of Imo State, Chioma Uzodimma for delivering food and drinks to the protesting women.

They also commended the wife of the Pastor of Day Star Church, Abuja, for supporting women occupy NASS movement with cash donations.