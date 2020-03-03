Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The House of Representatives on Tuesday mandated the management of the National Assembly to shut the legislature for two weeks in order that adequate measures are put in place to protect lawmakers and workers from the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

On matters of urgent public importance, Rep. Uyime Idem moved a motion on the need to contain the deadly corona virus and it was seconded by Rep. Ndudi Elumelu. #HousePlenary — House of Reps NGR (@HouseNGR) March 3, 2020

Developing story