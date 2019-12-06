A housewife, Amina Ahmad, on Friday in Kaduna dragged her husband, Uba Ibrahim, before a sharia court sitting in Magajin Gari, Kaduna State, seeking divorce over unsettled differences.

The petitioner, who lives at Marafa, Kaduna, through her counsel, Said Abdullahi, told the court that she could not continue living with Ibrahim because she did not want to disobey God.

Abdullahi also said that his client could no longer guarantee her respect for Ibrahim.

He told the court that his client was willing to pay back the N50,000 her husband paid as bride price about nine years ago.

The petitioner is seeking for the custody of their three children and N50,000 monthly for their upkeep.

The defendant, Ibrahim, a business man who lives at Mararaban Jos, Kaduna, prayed the court to adjourn the case for one week for him to resolve the problem with his estranged wife.

The Judge, Murtala Nasir, granted the defendant’s prayer and adjourned the case to Nov. 13 to report settlement. (NAN)