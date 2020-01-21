Romanus Okoye

A housekeeper, Joy Ibi, 22, and a driver yesterday appeared in an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court, over alleged stealing $8,400(N3million) belonging to their employer.

The defenfants were charged with conspiracy, theft, receiving stolen money and possession of forged currency; offence which contravenes the provisions of sections 287, 328, 365(1) and 411of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. Section 328 carries 14 years imprisonment for receiving stolen money, whiles Section 365 attracts three years for forgery. They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, told the court that the defendants committed the offences with others at large on November 7, 2019 at Lekki, Lagos. Ayo alleged that Ibi stole $8,400 belonging to her employer, Mr and Mrs Bamboye and replaced it with forged dollar notes.

He alleged that Udu dishonestuy received the stolen money, exchanged it with fake currency and gave them back to Ibi to return to the complainants’ room. Magistrate B.O Osunsanmi admitted the defendants to bail in the sum N500,000 each with two sureties in like sum.

Osunsanmi ,ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed and must show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government and sojourned the case until February 3.