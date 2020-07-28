Romanus Okoye

A 22- year-old housekeeper, Richard Ankwe and his unemployed friend, Frank Obi, 24, were yesterday arraigned before Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court over alleged theft of $14,000 and cellphone.

The police charged the duo who live at 7, Elenla St., Sango Otta, Ogun State with conspiracy, robbery and unlawful possession of gun.

Chief Magistrate Yetunde Aje-Afunwa, who did not take the pleas of Ankwe and Obi , ordered the police to return the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice while the defendants will be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre and adjourned the case until August 10.

Earlier, the prosecutor, SP Raji Akeem told the court that Ankwe and Obi committed the offence on March 22, 2020 at 1, Austine Agbonlahor Close, Magodo, Lagos.

Akeem alleged that the Ankwe conspired with Obi and robbed Mr Eghosa Agbonlahor of his mobile phone and money in his bedroom.

He said that Ankwe, who was the complainant’s housekeeper brought his friend to the house and robbed his employer at gun.

“They made away with his Samsung S10 andriod mobile phone ,valued at N120,000 and 14,000 U.S Dollar,” he said.

The offence contravenes the provisions of sections 297, 299 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.