By Christopher Oji, Lagos

The Ogun State Police Command has arrested a 14-year-old girl for allegedly stealing her mistress’ two-year-old son during a church service in Lagos.

14-year-old housemaid Favour Iwuozor, who allegedly stole the child in Lagos, was arrested in Ogun State while trying to traffic the victim to Imo State where she planned to sell the child.

According to Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, ‘the suspect was arrested following a complaint lodged at Sagamu Divisional Headquarters, by one Victoria Nwafor, who reported that she saw a 14-years-old girl on the 22nd of December 2021, with a very sick two-year-old boy in Yaba Lagos.

‘She stated further that the little girl was begging for alms under the pretence that the small boy was her younger brother and that their parents died in a ghastly motor accident in December 2020. Out of compassion, the woman took both of them to her house in Sagamu in order to take care of the little boy deteriorating health condition.

‘But immediately the boy fully recovered, the suspect wanted to single-handedly take the boy to Imo State. This aroused the woman’s suspicion, hence her report to the police station.

‘Upon the report, DPO Sagamu Division, CSP Okiki Agunbiade, detailed his detectives to go and bring the girl and the little boy.

‘During interrogation, the suspect confessed that she was a maid to the mother of the little boy and that she left with the boy since on the 19th of December 2021, with the intention of taking the boy to Amraku Umorsu in Isiala/Mberna local government area of Imo State.

‘She stated further that she took the baby from the church during Sunday school period, and since the Sunday school teacher knew her with the baby’s mother, she had no problem releasing the baby to her. She explained further that she decided to beg for alms in order to raise transport fare to Imo State.’

Meanwhile, the State Commissioner of Police, CP Lanre Bankole, has ordered that the baby’s parents be contacted urgently, while the case should be forwarded to Lagos State Command whose jurisdiction the crime was actually committed.