As part of their entrepreneurial pursuits, housemates of Nigeria’s entrepreneurial reality show, The Next Titan, have embarked on the execution of some projects for the benefit of the community.

Premiered in 2013, usually, 16 contestants are picked after regional auditions to undergo business tasks, as teams and individuals, for 10 weeks. Now, there are two teams named Vigour Reach and WAFA, (Water Forever) which have picked different projects to execute in a task that includes sinking of boreholes, conducting medical checkups, construction of public toilets, distribution of sanitary materials and food for the less-privileged.

The team head of WAFA, Kenneth Anilaga, explinated that the implementation process was quite tasking due to limited time but, with the contributions of his determined and committed members, they were able to meet their target.

“Immediately we took possession of the sites allotted to us by the community leader for the projects, we discussed and reached agreements with our various vendors, and we started implementing our project.

“Bearing in mind that time was not on our side, we made very good use of our human resources. We brainstormed and came up with brilliant ideas on how best to execute the project which we commenced on October 16, 2019.

Vigour Reach group, fully aware of its rival, WAFA, employed the best management techniques to achieve the set target.

Representing the group, Clinton Nnaji, said the team chose Idi-Araba community, with a focus on three major areas – proper waste management, health outreach, the establishment of a first aid health club in a community high school and the rehabilitation of one of the community primary schools. In the spirit of entrepreneurship, the titans were saddled with the responsibility of testing the sustainability of the project, time management skills and the tenet of team spirit in entrepreneurial endeavours.