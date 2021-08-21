From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Tragedy struck in Ikare-Akoko, headquarters of Akoko North West Local Government Area of Ondo State at the weekend as houses and vehicles were submerged by water occasioned by flood which accompanied an heavy downpour.

The rain which lasted for three hours also caused traffic jam in the town.

Worst hit by the flood is the River Dada area of the town where a church and three hotels were affected.by the flood.

The downpour also wreaked havoc at Agbaluku area of the town where water covered the bridge making it impassable for motorcycles and vehicles.

Many travellers had to pass the night in the town as they could not continue their journey due to the flood.

The Director of environmental services, Akoko North West Local Government Area, Mrs Yemisi Adeniyi lamented that the incident occurred regularly during rainy season because people blocked water ways with refuse.

Mrs Adeniyi urged those in such habit as well as those who build houses close to River bank to desist or face the wrath of the law.

Also, a community leader, Chief James Oladetohun urged the contractor handling the dualisation of the intra township roadsin Ikare to complete the project on time.