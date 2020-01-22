Romanus Okoye

A housewife, Prosper Onyekpe, 31, on Tuesday appeared before a Badagry Magistrate’s Court over alleged N13.5 million forex fraud.

The police charged Onyekpe with two counts of breach of peace and obtaining money under false pretence. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The prosecution counsel, ASP Nkem Ukor, told the court that the defendant fraudulently obtained the money from 19 people with a promise to invest the amount in “Preskond Investment,” a forex trade, between November and December 2019, in Lagos.

Ukor alleged that the defendant conducted herself in a manner likely to cause the breach of peace by obtaining money under false pretence from the complainants. The offences contravene Sections 168 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

However, Magistrate Patrick Adekomaiya admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N3, 000,000 with two sureties in like sum and adjourned the case until February 18 for mention.