From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A mother of three, Adewole Suliyat, has been arrested for allegedly stealing she-goat in Osogbo, Osun State.

The suspect was arrested at Ayepe area, Osogbo, by people of the community.

The 30-year-old woman who claimed to have hailed from Konda area, Ilobu, Irepodun local government of the State, was arrested on November 9, 2021.

It was gathered that the suspect was challenged by the people while trying to take away the goat from the community.

Residents of the community who were said to have been complaining of missing goats, beat the woman before she was rescued by the personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC).

The suspect who was interrogated by residents of the community, said “I have a peculiar way of catching the animals. I usually carry some dried peel of cassava in a plastic basket so when I look round and find no one in sight, I put down the basket. Goats find it attractive and while feeding on it, I catch and tie them.

“Anyone I meet on the way would think I bought it from the owner,” the suspect confessed.

The State Public Relations Officer of the corps, DSC Adigun Daniel, confirmed the arrest of the woman.

He said the NSCDC is investigating the matter and appropriate steps would be taken thereafter.

