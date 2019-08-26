Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

A housewife, Auta Dogo Singe, has reportedly killed her husband in Bagudo Local Government Area of Kebbi State to be free and rejoin her former lover.

It was gathered that Singe conspired with Garba Hassan and Sahabi Garba at Sabon Gari village, Illo district area of Bagudo to kill her husband, Abdullahi Shaho, for her to remarry her former husband.

While confirming the incident during a press briefing at the Kebbi State Police Command headquarters in Birnin Kebbi, the Commissioner of Police, Garba Muhammed Danjuma, said the woman’s former husband was Idris Garba, a resident of Tugar Bature village at Illo district area of the local government.

Garba explained that the housewife and the two men she conspired to commit the crime have been arrested, adding that “they will soon appear in court.”

The commissioner also disclosed that Yahuza Ibrahim of Gotomo village in Argungu, Murtala Abdullahi, Malam Nasiru and Dansilami, who were at large, forcefully entered the residence of Adamu Yaro with dangerous weapons at Kalgo area of the state and robbed him of his Haojue motorcycle valued at N253,000 and other valuables.

According to him, “the SARS and Puff Adder personnel attached to Kalgo division commenced investigation and, subsequently, all the suspects were arrested at their hideouts.”