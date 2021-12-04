By Lawrence Enyoghasu

A 32-year-old housewife and a mother of three, Kehinde Abdul Wasiu, has been arrested by operatives of Ogun State police command for pouring petrol on her husband’s mistress, Tosin Olugbade, 23, and subsequently setting her ablaze.

A press release made available to Saturday Sun by the state Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Onipanu Divisional Headquarters, Ota, by the husband of the deceased, Fatai Olugbade.

“Olugbade reported that sometime in August 2021 he had accused his wife, late Tosin, of having extra marital affair with Ismail Wasiu, and to his surprise, Tosin packed out of his house and moved to the house of Ismail Wasiu, her concubine. On November 14, 2021, he learnt that Wasiu’s wife, Kehinde, had an argument with Tosin, which led to Kehinde pouring petrol on Tosin, after which she set the deceased ablaze.

“Tosin was rushed to the hospital by her family members but later gave up the ghost while receiving treatment,” Oyeyemi stated.

Oyeyemi continued that upon the report, the DPO Onipanu, Bamidele Job, quickly mobilized his men and moved to the scene where Wasiu, who had asked his wife to run away, was arrested. The suspect was later arrested at Saki, Oyo State, Oyeyemi said.

“On interrogation, the suspect confessed to the commission of the crime, but claimed that she didn’t know what came over her on that fateful day. Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect and her husband initially lied to the family of the deceased that it was cooking gas that exploded and burnt the deceased. But when the lie was exposed, the husband quickly asked the wife to take to flight,” he stated.

Commissioner of Police in the state, said the matter would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigations.

