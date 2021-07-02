From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, inaugurated 130 housing units at Kemta, Idi Aba in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The housing project, christened: Prince Court Estate, is the first phase of the 300 detached and semi detached two and three-bedroom structures.

Inaugurating the estate, Governor Abiodun said the project was first in the series of housing estates being undertaken by his administration across the state, insisting 2,500 of houses will be provided in four years.

The governor explained that the estate is provided with amenities, such as tarred road, water supply, good drainage system, fence, security and power supply.

He said though shelter, as one of the basic needs of human beings, has continued to be one of the most expensive assets to own by individuals, his government would harness all resources and manpower to reduce poverty and provide affordable shelter for the people of Ogun.

While noting that the estate was an attestation of his administration’s commitment towards infrastructure development in general and provision of decent shelter, Abiodun said the second phase of the 300 housing units would commence in the next few weeks, which according to him, will be over 10 percent of housing units targeted in four years.

He said housing projects were commenced simultaneously in the state through the the Ogun State Housing Corporation, Ministry of Housing and the Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC) to be able to deliver the houses.

“This is part of our deliberate approach to ensure that Abeokuta, the capital city of Ogun State, has befitting infrastructure and amenity that will make it stand out as a capital city among its peers, not only in Nigeria but throughout Africa. And that, we are doing in collaboration with the United Kingdom’s Future Cities Project,” Abiodun said.

Abiodun, however, disclosed that the cost of the houses would be subsidised and special discounts will be given to the public servants as incentive to serve as a demonstration of his administration’s commitment to their welfare and wellbeing.

He added that the Gateway Mortgage Bank has been directed to provide the much-needed mortgage for subscribers of the housing units.

