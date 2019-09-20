Lagos State Government has expressed its readiness to partner with interested and capable investors in its effort to reduce housing deficit in the state. This was revealed by the Commissioner for Housing in the state, Mr. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, while reviewing the activities of the Ministry in his Ikeja office.

Akinderu-Fatai said “the housing deficit in the state is quite huge particularly in the urban areas and private sector participation is essential in changing the present narrative”. He pointed out that while the state government will deliver more homes this year, through rigorous planning and implementation aimed at completing many of the ongoing housing schemes in record time, more can still be achieved if additional private investors are willing to collaborate with the state government.

Akinderu-Fatai disclosed that the state government has already started implementing policies that will make the environment more conducive to private sector participation and joint ventures investments in provision of mass houses especially in urban areas where the deficit is quite acute. The Commissioner further restated that the unalloyed mission of the state government to provide adequate and good quality housing in Lagos and also facilitate access of its citizenry to home ownership as shelter remains one of the important needs of man.

He also reiterated that qualitative housing remains a critical factor that determines the quality of living “hence the present administration in its quest for building a 21st century economy is focusing on providing decent homes in urban settlements for its teeming residents.” He also emphasised the commitment of the State to a continuous system whereby homes are provided to the public on a continuous basis until the deficit is significantly reduced.

The cmmissioner said “ in order to serve our people better and to achieve the dream of a 21st century as swiftly as possible , Lagos state government envisages a sustainable and continuous system in which homes can be consistently and regularly made available to a larger number of people”. “Given other responsibilities of the government, this can only be possible when private investors collaborate with the state to add to the number of homes planned by government”. Akinderu-Fatai opined.

He then called on real estate investors who are capable of meeting deadlines and delivering high quality homes to see themselves as stakeholders with government.