The Lagos State Government on Sunday promised to increase private sector partnership to reduce housing deficit and deliver its mandate of affordable, decent mass housing to residents of the state.

Mrs Adeola Salako, Director, Public Affairs, Lagos State Ministry of Housing, said in a statement on Sunday that the Commissioner, Mr Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, made the assertion while addressing journalists at Alausa.

Akinderu-Fatai said that there was the need to frontally address the challenges of housing deficit in the state.

“Noting the importance of housing to the well-being of the citizens, we are committed to deploying strategies that could speedily bring an increase in decent homes in the state.

“One of the strategies is to strengthen the existing collaboration with Private Sector Participants and foster a good environment for new investors to come on board,’’ he said.

He said that the existing Joint Venture Partners had contributed to the reduction of the housing deficit in the state.

According to Akinderu-Fatai, a total of 244 homes in two schemes, notably Courtland Luxury Villas, Igbokushu, and Lekki Apartments were delivered through private sector ollaboration in May 2020.

He noted that Joint Venture Housing schemes located at Iponri, Lekki Phase 2 and Idale, Badagry, with 468 home units of various dwelling types were already completed, adding that they were ready for inauguration.

Akinderu-Fatai said the present administration was committed to reducing housing deficit in the state through timely adequate budgetary allocation.

“If you recall, the state government released 492 homes at Igando in 2019. I am delighted to report that 360 units will soon be commissioned at LagosHOMS Igbogbo 2B with LagosHOMS Sangotedo (first cluster of 774 units) and LagosHOMS Odo-Onosa /Ayandelu (660 units)set to be delivered in due course, too.

“Others schemes receiving attention include LagosHOMS Sangotedo (second cluster) 444 units, LASU Quarters (32 units), Egan-Igando (684 units ) and Ajara (420 units,’’ he said.

The commissioner said the Lagos State housing units were highly subsidised and urged subscribers to take advantage of the convenient payment mode of the Rent-to-Own Scheme.

He explained that under the module installment payments were stretched over a period of 10 years for qualified applicants.

Akinderu-Fatai said that in spite of the COVID-19 setback, the ministry was able to mobilise contractors back to site on time to meet up scheduled project delivery dates.

He said that a percentage of the housing units in the state would go to the civil servants at discounted rates in line with the policy of the government.

Mr Wasiu Akewusola, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Housing, cautioned against fraudsters saying that government had not appointed any Estate Agent to act on its behalf in allocation of homes.

Akewusola advised intending subscribers to approach the Ministry of Housing for enquiry and clarification, adding that government would soon embark on renovation of old and dilapidated housing estates. (NAN)