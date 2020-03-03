Isaac Anumihe and Obi Okwe Abuja

As the controversy surrounding Nigeria’s housing deficit figure rages, Russians at the weekend, promised to build a three-bedroom flat and bulletproof bungalow for as low as $10,000 (N3.8 million).

Speaking to newsmen with his Russian counterparts, the Managing Director of Bitek Construction and Energetics, Mr Ben Gbade Ojo, said that the difference between bricks, mortar and the conventional building materials is that the components have to do with a special clay materials which are in abundance in Nigeria.

“The question of affordability is important. That is why we travelled to Russia just to ensure that it becomes a reality. A three bedroom flat of 100 square metres will cost about $10,000.

The difference between bricks, mortar and the conventional building materials we are talking about is that the component has to do with a special clay materials and fortunately these clay materials are in abundance Nigeria. I want to tell you that Nigeria is a very rich country in terms of natural resources” he said, noting that the houses will last for over 100 years.

“If I want to tell you how long it is going to take, you will probably not believe it. In Russia, the weather condition is harsher. So, it is going to stand for 100 years. Here in Africa, and Nigeria in particular, it is going to stay longer. We can say 300 years but who is going to check it. If you want to reconstruct the building you can use same materials without any losses. That is after 300 years. In addition, it is going to take a very short period of time to build because the methodology has to do with, first, having the house producing plan. It is possible that within a month you will have your own house”Gbade Ojo, said.

According to the MD, the builders will minimise the use of cement because the more cement is used the more the cost.

“It is not as if we will not use cement. But it is going to be very little. The more cement you use the more expensive the house becomes. So, we are going to avoid using cement to the barest minimum” he explained.

Recall that the Managing Director, Shelter-Afrique, Andrew Chimphondah had in his presentation at a one-day sensitisation forum and 10th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF10) held in Abuja, said that Nigeria has a 22 million housing deficit.