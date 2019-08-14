Shelter Afrique, a Non Government Organisation said it plans to invest about $180 million over the next five years toward addressing Nigeria’s acute housing deficit, its Managing Director, Mr Andrew Chimphondah, said on Tuesday in Abuja.

Chimphondah said the investment period would span from 2019 to 2024 and that Nigeria remains a strategic market for Shelter Afrique and its 44 African countries shareholders and two financial institutions.

According to him, Shelter Afrique provides loans, grants and credits for the development of the environment and the provision of houses for African citizens.

Chimphondah said that Nigeria had 7 to 20 million estimated housing shortage.

“We are looking at the demand and supply side of housing. For the supply side, we will enter into Public-Private-Partnership with government which will provide land and subsidised infrastructure.

“Our organisation will provide the funding and expertise to carry out the project.

“We will commit and dedicate all the expertise to ensure that quality houses are delivered; we will also ensure that the houses are energy efficient, environmental friendly and comfortable,” he added.