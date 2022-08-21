From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Determined to bridge the housing deficit and provide affordable houses to the residents of Ogun State, the state government has commenced the Phase 3 of the Kobape Housing Scheme, with the plan to construct 224 two-bedroom expandable units.

The Commissioner for Housing in the state, Jamiu Akande Omoniyi, who disclosed this in an interview with newsmen, shortly after he led the management team of the ministry on an inspection of the project site, said that apart from the two-bedroom units, 10 units of three-bedroom detached bungalows would equally be constructed.

He explained that 300 units of houses had been delivered and successfully allocated in both the Phase 1 and 2 of Kobape Housing Scheme, noting that houses in the Phase 3 would be completed within six months.

Omoniyi added that as a result of the affordability of the houses, the ministry was faced with the challenge of over subscription from the people, saying that the new phase would cater for the over 200 shortfalls in the two previous phases.

The Commissioner who further noted that the allocation of houses in the scheme was done with fairness, equity and on a first-come-first-servr basis, however, disclosed that preference was given to the civil servants who are on mortgages.

“The overall plan for Kobape Housing Scheme was to construct 524 units of houses. 300 units had been built and delivered to the beneficiaries. This Phase 3 is to cater for those who could benefit from the previous two phases.

“Apart from providing affordable houses for the people, the Governor Dapo Abiodun-led administration is also providing sustainable employment by engaging the locals who are artisans in the construction industry. We have eliminated the middle men by doing direct labour and providing daily wages to enhance daily sustainability for the artisans. With such strategy, we plan to hire no fewer than 10,000 artisans and others via direct labour”. He stated.

While saying that the ministry has been transparent in the allocation of houses, Omoniyi added that the Kobape Scheme is constructed as a standard estate with facilities such as tarred internal road with drainages; electricity; potable water; police station; bank; offices; clinic and shopping mall, submitting that “the idea is a standard estate where residents will be to work, live and play”.

He listed Kemta, Idi Aba in Abeokuta; Ilaro; Sagamu and Ijebu Ode as other locations where housing schemes are being constructed by the state government, adding that similar project would soon begin in Ota and Ayetoro soon.

According to the Commissioner, the Abiodun-led administration in the state under four years would soon meet its target of 2,500 housing units, as against the two last administrations that built 1,230 units in 16 years.