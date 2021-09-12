From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

As part of its efforts to bridge the housing deficit in Ogun state, the state government, through the Ministry of Housing will allocate 300 housing units to civil servants and residents of the state in December.

The Commissioner for Housing in the state, Jamiu Akande Omoniyi, made this known in an interview with newsmen shortly after a stakeholders meeting with the applicants of the Kobape Housing Scheme, at the weekend.

Omoniyi, who explained that the meeting had become imperative to have a chat with the would-be allottees of the housing scheme and conduct them round the facilities in the estate, said the 300 units of houses in one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom expandable will be finally allocated to the beneficiaries in December.

He said that apart from conducting the applicants round the estate, the meeting was also to let them know the building codes, dos and don’ts as well as other guidelines the residents are expected to abide with.

He said the housing scheme was deliberately located at Kobape, which is outskirt of Abeokuta, the city capital, to further drive development along the Abeokuta-Siun-Sagamu Interchange express road by the incumbent administration.

The commissioner added that the estate, which he described as a “smart city” where people can live, work and play, is provided with solar streetlights, sewage system, primary health centre, drainage, water, electricity, tarred road and a police post, for the comfort of the would-be residents.

Omoniyi disclosed that over 1,000 people obtained application forms, while over 500 have made financial deposit ranging from N500,00 to over a million naira, adding 300 people passed mortgage affordability test.

He, however, said his ministry will begin the process of final allocation of the 300 houses in two weeks time, adding applicants who cannot be allocated houses in December, will be catered for in the third phase and other housing projects being embarked upon by the state government.

On the issue of the erosion raised by the would-be allottees, the commissioner assured efforts were ongoing to address the situation, submitting “no burden will be passed by the government on the allottees of the houses in this estate”.

