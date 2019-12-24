Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, has expressed his administration’s determination to create an enabling environment for investors, saying the state is blessed with resources that will aid their businesses and fulfil people’s yearnings for personal landed property and housing.

Oyetola stated this during the unveiling of a multi-billion naira estate development project to ameliorate housing deficit among the masses in the state in Osogbo, the state capital, at the weekend,

Oyetola, who was represented by the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, Bode Olaonipekun, said the project which would be driven by public private partnership had taken off.

Daily Sun gathered that the project tagged: “Central City Project” would constitute an industrial and agricultural hub as well as a massive residential housing hub.

Director General of Osun New Towns Development Authority, Muyiwa Ige, disclosed it would offer willing residents of the state the opportunity to own personal houses within the housing estate as well as an avenue to embark on massive business enterprises and industrialisation projects.

He also disclosed that with N5,400 every month for a period of five years, interested persons could acquire land at the estate and put up personal buildings.

Ige, however, revealed that the project would be delivered within five years with massive infrastructure development solely funded by the private sector on a public private partnership basis.

“The industrial hub will attract investors through incentives designed to solve the problem of industrialisation in Nigeria,” he said.

Ige added that government had also designed the project to make it affordable for low income earners.

He also disclosed the project which was a landmark real estate development was billed to sit on over 5,000 hectares of land within the central zone of the state cutting across different towns.

“The fulcrum of this project is industrialisation which is supported by mass housing and agriculture. The attraction is the availability of power supply in the state due to the presence of the national control centre of the Transmission Company of Nigeria, hence the guarantee for uninterrupted power supply,” he said.