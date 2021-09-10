By Maduka Nweke

With the delivery of keys to them at the unveiling of Haven Residence Estate located in Abijo GRA, along Lekki Expressway, Lagos, about 28 Nigerians who subscribed to the newly built luxury apartments, smiled home feeling fulfilled.

Haven Residence constructed by PWAN Haven is one of the 33 affiliate companies under Property World Africa Network (PWAN Group).

The Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of PWAN Haven, Dr. Frederick Efeoghene Okpaje, at the delivery point explained that when fully completed the estate would house a total of 36 families within the prime property zone of Lekki Scheme two.

According to him, “What you have here is twenty-eight units of apartments and each unit has two-car packs. We have a mini playground on the other side of it, and here you have eight units of three bedrooms, over there are twelve units of three bedrooms and there you have eight units of two bedrooms. To spread it around, we decided to add terraces. And so we are going to have two terraces in the area that is not yet built and four units with two bedrooms.”

Okpaje added that, at every stage of construction, his firm made sure that acceptable standards, quality, and integrity, which he said is the hallmark of PWAN Group, were maintained. “We never compromise any standard in this pilot project. Everything we put there is verifiable, you can cross-check, the sizes of blocks, the amount of cement that we used, iron rods, everything is spot on. So to our dear subscribers, I say congratulations to you.”

“Altogether we are going to have about thirty-four units here. We made it a little bit easier for people who want to come in for visiting, we have been able to carve a space for visitors’ car pack, so your visitors are not going to drive in. Your visitors would have their car park. And you can monitor your home from your mobile phone and that is what the pro man calls a smart building,” Dr. Okpaje added.

The elated Chairman PWAN Group, Dr. Augustine Onwumere, noted that the home allotment event marked the second time in three weeks that PWAN Group handed over keys to home subscribers. He described the all-inclusive celebration as a welcome development pointed out that the accomplishment also represents a further reduction in the housing deficit in the country.

His words: “I am very happy standing here and speaking to you today. We are here to celebrate the unveiling and allotment of homes to deserving Nigerians who have supported the growth of PWAN to the next level. This is the second time in the year 2021that PWAN Group is allotting homes to our subscribers.

