Maduka Nweke

The CEO, 3Invest, Ruth Obih, has said that the company is expanding its investor reach to other West African countries.

Speaking on the expansion, Obih said, “Because of 3Invest’s success in Nigeria with previous Houston EB5 projects, we are now looking to grow our partnership with Houston EB5 by expanding our investor reach into Ghana, where we are certain many investors would like to take advantage of these immigrant investment opportunities for their families.”

Obih noted that with more than 30 years of real estate experience, Houston EB5 works to develop high-quality residential high-rise, mid-rise, mixed-use and suburban projects. She said, Houston EB5 gives the opportunity to foreign nationals to receive Permanent Residency ‘Green Card’ for themselves and their immediate family through a qualified real estate investment.

“Houston EB5 has a proven success rate of Green Card approvals and return on capital to all its investors,” said Roberto Contreras, President & CEO Houston EB5. “We consistently deliver world-class investment projects and demonstrate long-term financial strength, as we help investors achieve their business and residency goals.” She said that investors in Houston EB5 share in the project’s profits and receive an Annual Preferred Return in addition to the full return of their initial investment. Moreover, Houston EB5 offers its investors a simple and safe exit through the sale or refinance of the project.

“Houston EB5 provides a highly personalized and boutique-like experience to its investors during the EB-5 visa process. Obtaining a Green Card through the EB-5 visa program allows investors to enjoy similar benefits as U.S. citizens, excluding the right to vote and run for government office.

“It has stayed committed to bringing developments of impeccable design and elegance to Houston and San Antonio, and to sustaining the strong economic environment from which the cities have grown.