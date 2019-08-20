Romanus Okoye

While most children are subsumed with playing computer games or running around the house, 10-year-old Promise Kosisochukwu Onyeka preferred to read and get inspired to write her first book titled ‘The Brilliant Child’.

At the launching of the book recently, the young author said, “ Reading is my best hobby. I have read many books and was inspired to write my own novel after reading a book written by Victor Oguejiofor and titled ‘Determination’.

Onyeka said she had no challenges combining her domestic chores, school assignments and writing the book. “I am passionate about reading and writing” she said. “And never see them as work.”

The author, who is a JSS 1 student of Noble Academy, Okpanam, Delta State said, she wrote “The Brilliant Child” to encourage fellow pupils that reading will prepare them for bigger career in life as well as enhance their understanding of their school works.

She noted that the story she told in the novel was to show her fellow students that no matter what they face in life, they should remain courageous and focused; especially in doing what they know how to do best.

The book was launched during the 9th graduating ceremony, in which 208 pupils and students graduated from nursery, primary and secondary schools section of the school.

According to her, The Brilliant Child is a fiction. It is a story of Uchenna who lost his parents and siblings simultaneously at a tender age; buffeted endlessly by hardship but still emerged victorious at the end despite setbacks and daunting circumstances.

She enumerated reasons to buttress her belief that tomorrow will always be better for those who persevere, adding that challenges of life are part of life and ultimately prepare one for bigger positions.

The father of the author, Mr. Ndubude Onyeka said that what Kosisochukwu did was simply the doing of God Almighty. “For a little girl of her age to have thought of writing a book must have been the handiwork of God” he said.

“I know she is intelligent all alright. But I least expected her to think of writing a book at her age in JSS 1. Even many university lecturers dread the tedious labour involved in writing a book. That is the reason I described it as special gift from God.

“I didn’t write a book. The mother did not write too. That shows that she is a special child. I thank God for his mercy. Kosisochukwu was promoted twice above her classmates. Even in her new class, she took second position. Her siblings initially doubted her ability to measure up in the new class. But they were silenced when she twice performed better than them.

“When she told me about her book, I dismissed her with a wave of the hand. But she persisted and with the help of her life coach, Daddy Stanley, the dummy was coupled to show what it will look like. So when I saw it, I realised that she was serious and I commissioned it for printing.”

Her uncle, Pastor Onyeka Nnamdi said that God at all times raise one he has chosen to use. He noted that children of this generation could be on social media for hours while sitting down to study their books for an hour is often a problem to them. He said that the feat performed by Kosiso is worthy of emulation.

Also speaking, the mother of the author, Mrs Francisca Onyeka lauded her teachers for moral and academic guidance, her father for matchless fatherly role and God Almighty for His blessings.