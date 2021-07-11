From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Strange things will never cease to happen, as two sisters, Grace Osagede, 60 and Theresa Suberu, 58, concealed the death of their 78-old mother, Mrs. Agbenese Oshoma, and lived with her corpse for nine days in the same apartment, claiming that the Lord directed them not to make her death public.

The offensive odour from the decomposing body was said have forced neighbours to barge into ‎the apartment located at Universal Road, by Medical Store Road, Okhoro axis of Benin City, where‎ they saw the bloated body of the deceased old woman.

It was learnt that following the stench from the apartment, neighbours, had inquired from the two sisters what the matter was and they said nothing was amiss.

But when the decomposing of their mother was eventually discovered, the older sister, Grace, told the people that she had instruction from the Lord not to disclose the death of their mother to anybody, a position that was corroborated by her younger sister, Theresa, who said her elder sister asked her not to tell anyone as “instructed by the Lord”.

Following the discovery, the neighbours and the landlord of the building reportedly evacuated the corpse to a morgue while the police was called in.

Confirming the incident, spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, SP Kotongs Bello, said “The police evacuated the corpse”.

He added that “The sisters were not arrested because there was no reasonable ground to arrest them. Every family has the right to their culture and since there is no evidence to show that they compromise the law, there is no reason to arrest them”.