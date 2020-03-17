The Nigerian Red Cross Society has said Baby Favour, who was picked up on Sunday, shortly after the explosion that killed many and injured several others, was in stable health.

Chairman, NRCS, Lagos branch, Adebola Kolawole, said she was found amidst the rubbles during rescue operations on Sunday evening.

He said Favour’s mother and one of her other relatives were affected by the explosion and taken to the hospital leaving only the three-year-old baby without cloths and only in diaper.