The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) has debunked insinuation that Pastor Dare, son of its General Overseer, Pastor Enoch Adeboye died of COVID-19.

Dare, 42, third child of Adeboye and assistant pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35, was said to have ministered the previous day and had returned home to sleep from which he passed on.

A statement released on the official public relations account of the ministry, yesterday, read: “It is with a deep and heartfelt sense of loss we announce the departure of our beloved son, brother, husband and father, Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye, who went to be with the Lord on the 4th of May, 2021.

“His life was well lived as he served the Lord without reserve, giving effortlessly and leading fearlessly. He was crowned by the Lord with blessings of 3 seeds and a beautiful wife. Though shaken, our anchor remain Jesus Christ in whom we have the assurance that we will one day meet in a place where there is no pain.

“It is the wish of the family to be left alone at this moment, and we pray the Lord keep you as you honour this humble request. Oluwadamilare Temitayo Adeboye, June 9th 1978 – May 4th 2021. Remain forever in our heart.”

President Muhammadu Buhari, governors, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) have commiserated with Pastor Adeboye and his family over the death.

According to a statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari also commiserated with members of the RCCG and urged them to find comfort in the teachings of the Holy scriptures that those who have chosen to serve God faithfully will see Him as He is in eternity.

The president prayed God Almighty to grant the departed rest in His everlasting kingdom and comfort grieving family, friends and associates.

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Bishop Emmah Gospel Isong, in Ibadan said the news of the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye was tragic and shocking.

“Our heartfelt condolences to Baba and Mama Adeboye, and the entire members of the RCCG worldwide. May the Lord uphold them.

“We pray that God would give the family and the church the fortitude to bear the loss. PFN mourns Adeboye’s departure at such a tender age of 42. Let us continue to pray and watch in thanksgiving,” PFN said.

Ex-president Jonathan

Former president, Goodluck Jonathan, in a condolence message, expressed sadness over the passing of the youth pastor he described as a much-loved clergyman.

“My family and I condole with Pastor Enoch Adeboye and the entire membership of the RCCG, on the death of Pastor Dare Adeboye, son of the General Overseer, and a much-loved clergyman.

“Though I never knew Pastor Dare personally, I have had cause to meet his father, Pastor Adeboye, and it would seem that the apple did not fall far from the tree,” he said.

According to him, from every account, Pastor Dare lived a life that was a pattern of good works and a credit to the Body of Christ.

“He was known to emulate the godliness and moral leadership that his father is well known for.

“We share in the grief that naturally comes when such a devout man passes on to eternal glory,” he said

Govs Akeredolu, Abiodun, Sanwo-Olu, Oyetola mourn

Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu described the death as tragic and huge loss to Christendom, Adeboye’s dynasty and youths considering his roles o in mentorship as a regional youth evangelist.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Richard Olatunde, the governor said: “If Christ tarries, no one is excused from the tragic end of death. What is most desirable is that we all come of ripe age and live our lives well in the hope that we bury our parents and not the other way round.

“It becomes devastating when a father experiences this kind of loss. This is indeed a big blow to take. Pastor Dare was a promising servant of God. His death in his prime is, to say the least, excruciatingly painful.

“While we condole with our father in Lord, Pastor E.A Adeboye and the entire family of RCCG worldwide on this irreplaceable loss, we urge Pastor Adeboye to take solace in the words of God: “He gives and takes. He is an unquestionable God.”

Also, Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, expressed shock over the death of the “young, vibrant and spirit-filled pastor” who according to him, was a role model not only to the youth in the RCCG, but in the country.

Governor Abiodun, who also paid a condolence visit on the respected clergyman described Dare’s death as heart-wrenching and shocking, saying he was one of the people who had followed the spiritual trajectory of the young pastor in the vineyard of God.

He urged Pastor Adeboye to take solace in the fact that Dare served and died in the service of God, noting his footprints in the church will forever remain indelible.

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, urged the deceased family, friends, associates and entire members of RCCG to take the death in good faith.

“I sympathise with Pastor Enoch Adeboye, his wife, siblings and widow of the deceased and the entire members of RCCG. I pray that God will grant the late Pastor Dare Adeboye eternal rest and grant the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.”

Osun Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, in a statement by Funke Egbemode, commissioner for information and civic orientation, condoled with the GO, saying: “No parent deserves this kind of loss. We feel your pain. Our dear state has lost yet again another bright light. We just buried Yinka Odumakin and now we have to mourn the loss of another young one. We take solace in the exemplary life of Pastor Dare Adeboye and the peaceful way he went to be with the Lord. We pray that the Holy Spirit will comfort you, your wife, the entire family and indeed the Redeemed Christian Church of God flock. May the Lord make available the Balm of Gilead and see you through this trying period and grant every member of the family the fortitude to bear the loss.”