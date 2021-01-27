As the elections into National executives council of the Maritime Workers’ Union of Nigeria (MWUN) draws near, President and Committee of District Chairmen, Dockworkers Branch, have unanimously endorsed the second term of Prince Adewale Adeyanju as the President General (PG) of the union.

They said this on the heels of the several achievements of the MWUN boss who has within his four years as PG transformed dock work in all Nigerian ports, including welfare of workers.

The branch President is Comrade Ibrahim Tajudeen Ohize; Committee of District Chairmen include; Bolaji Agboola of Apapa District 1; Tunde Balogun, Apapa District 3; Wasiu Ola, Tincan District 3; Wole Adetunmobi, Tincan District 2; Sharafa Oguntoyinbo, Tincan District 1 and Moses Osagie, Apapa District 2.

Speaking to newsmen at the weekend in Lagos ahead of the election, which comes up in March 2021, they added that the footprints of the Adeyanju can never be erased on the sand of the maritime industry in Nigeria.

While speaking, Ohize stated that Adeyanju had paid the supreme price for peace and harmony among the union members in the port. He called on members of the union to give maximum support in to the union leader even after leaving officers PG.

He noted that the union had undergone transformation under the MWUN boss, adding that Adeyanju had impacted on the lives of dockworkers and the other three branches.

His words: “We have seen your impact in our lives and we want it to continue after the next four years. We want you to contest for Oyo State governorship election because you have what it takes to rule your state and we have the numerical strength to support you after the union’ s job.”

Ohize harped on the need to sustain the industrial peace in the maritime industry, noting that the units, districts and branches will support the national executives of the union to maintain orderliness and tranquility in port

On their own, speaking unanimously, the District chairmen stated that apart from the fact that Comrade Adeyanju had surpassed his campaign promises, he had achieved for the workers what nobody had done before him.

While declaring support for the second term bid of Adeyanju, they said he had done so much that nobody would want him replaced.