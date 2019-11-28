President of the Association of Advertising Agencies of Nigeria (AAAN), Ikechi Odibo, has declared that advertising practice needs to undergo a change to cope with the demands of post-digital age. Odibo made the declaration in a paper he presented in Abuja yesterday at the National Advertising Conference organised by the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) in conjuction with other sectoral bodies.

According to the AAAN President, practitioners need to acquire new business mindset and approaches, which, he said ,are crucial to the business in a rapidly evolving business landscape.

He noted that the evolution has been marked by the emergence of e-commerce, with television advertising transferred to digital platforms such as Youtube, Instagram advertising taking the place of print advertising and with celebrity endorsements mutating into influ,encer marketing.

This process, he said, is still treated by practitioners as requiring just a few changes when wholesale changes are required.

“We congratulate ourselves a lot for adapting things that have been done before, making minimal changes and feeling like we understand the modern world. However,Í we cannot force-fit old templates to new expectations, new objectives and expect to be regarded as relevant, strategic and indispensable by the clients,” he said.

He noted that in a fast-changing business environment, clients seek up-to-the-moment partners, who are ahead in terms of proffering understanding, thought leadership and fresh solutions to their marketing problems.

We need to accurately understand and embrace our digital reality, continuously broaden our perspectives and take creative responsibility without waiting for marching orders from clients,” Odibo stated.