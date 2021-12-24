By Ngozi Nwoke

The founder of the One Love Family, Sat Guru Maharaj ji, has charged Africans to love and value themselves, foster peace, progress and prosperity in the continent. He added the that the hatred and negligence by foreign countries for the black race proves that they had little or no interest in the growth of Africans.

He made this statement while recommending ways to foster peace and unity among Africans as well as improve development for the benefit of the black race. He stressed that African leaders should exhibit exemplary leadership qualities to avoid continuous ridicule from foreigners as well as reduce the maltreatment meted on Africans in diaspora.

He said: “It has been said by the African forefathers, before the Europeans cleverly sneaked in to settle here for food and shelter that, man reaps what he sews. So, it was obvious then that something went wrong, which attracted such karma. Was it food, shelter, water, the warmth of the sun? Capital NO. The answer put succinctly was that there was no sense of proper direction.”

Highlighting the challenges affecting good governance in the country, Maharaj Ji volunteered: “What is therefore the way forward in clearing the back log of misfortune and misadventure in the enforced Caucasians life of mono culturalism and who have used information war and transmigration of peoples from original bases to uncommon grounds threatening coexistence. Africa must embrace and connect with her nucleus culture and traditional values which sustains and grows the trees, plants and, indeed, all the elements in creation. Africans must do away with religion if Africans are to survive within the next 20 years.

“All foreign names like James, Elizabeth, Cleopatra, John and Rashidi, among others must be replaced with Kunle, Kigame, Danladi, Matabele, Chibogu, Asamgba, Tompolo, Osuntokun, Ifagbemi and Olusegun, etc. in order to drive away the mermaid powers causing trouble in the homes spiritually. Once the change of names is effected, 50% of African problems will be over, in every home.

“Africa must set up as quickly as possible, Organization for African Cultural and Traditional Values for Social Integration (OGATI) to link up the peoples of the continent, with their ancestors. Africa must make a law to organize annual or biennial Africa cultural festival which is another way of rediscovering that culture and tradition is one of the surest way of technological advancement, naturally. Africa must set up an Association for Oil Producing Countries of Africa (ASOPCA) in order to protect her interests in oil management and control. AFCON be strengthened to become African Federation of International Football (AFIFA) to be competed for biennially.

“We have conveyed the message to the world that the Whites should love the blacks the way they love their pests and this type of pandemic will never come to our minds anymore, let alone try to think of doing evil against any African because Blacks and Whites lives Matter, we are one, our father is around. The African Nations should ignore the threat by some disgruntled Europeans who wrongly feel they could act “God” to depopulate the African forgetting that man proposes but the Creator disposes.

“However Africans should take this threat seriously by tackling this menace with all it takes to rescue us from this regular misapplications and misadventurism to depopulate the continents indigenes as is being secretly planned by few disgruntled colonial countries of the world, by looking inward and empowering local scientists to produce their own vaccines.

“One of the best ways the African can overcome this kind of threat is by allowing all the institutions of government to work effectively all the time, avoiding nepotism, ethnic, tribal and religious emotions to bear on the leaders. It’s time to end all suffering on earth.

“The African Union Members should do all we can to subsidize education, health, transportation, agriculture and housing for the time being. Will teach you, how to make money. The African Union can use the cassava crop as example to create Agricultural Continue Education Centres whereby all jobless high school, polytechnic and university graduates will go to further their education as future farmers or lecturers or employees. Remember that humanity has not been able to meet the world demand for starch, ethanol, grease etc., that could be tapped from cassava.

Proffering lasting solutions to the country’s enormous challenges, the spiritual leader appealed to all political leaders to use their good offices and positions in assisting the government to promote peace and progress in their leadership.

He said: “Chief Adebanjo should change his tactics in the Nigeria political landscape by offering the olive branch of love instead of criticizing everybody in the world to avoid dividing the Yoruba nation. Where was he when we were facing fire from IBB, Abacha, Yar Adua and Abdulsalam as heads of state? He should behave himself and realize that this is not the time to play double game with Yorubas and or Nigerians any more. Any leader who is not ready to show love should vacate the political landscape.

“We also appeal to governors to stop paying bandits for the killings in the states. Malami, to wake up as Attorney General and release all files of those fingered for fraud for action, so we can have money to pay our bills. He cannot go against direct primaries then he is unAfrican and does not believe in our progress, so should have. Gumi and the bandits should vacate and stop playing games with the lives of Nigerians in the North or face it anytime from now. The President should cause his arrest. We are unreliably informed that a big leader just escaped through the window from the hands of attackers in a mosque. This is rather too bad. All the security personnel around the leader should be tried and replaced with new patriotic security men. He should let his adherents know that there is no heaven up there and that there are no kafiris in Nigeria except those who are involved in religious wars without conscience since the Creator did not ask anybody to fight for Him. As a matter of fact, the black race is closer to the Creator than any other race on earth.

“The Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, who is encouraging corruption by nonpayment of salaries of Magistrates in his state but inviting 55000 carol singing ignorant souls for Christmas instead of using the money to establish a cocoa or cassava farm for unemployed graduates, stands to lose out soon if he fails to check his books and control his reckless spending habit. The members of the National Assembly who are opposing direct primaries are not fully awake to their responsibilities. They should wake up now. Africa has arrived. Mr. President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, should please open the southern borders for business to commence in earnest to save many souls who have lost hope of not being able to pay for their house rent, shops, feed their families and paying for their children’s school fees and other forms of hardships being faced for this border closedown.

“This closedown is denting the image of the government as tribal and hegemonic and for whatever reasons, the Police, the Customs, the Internal Affairs, the Immigration, and of course, the Army are all there to make sure that illegal trafficking, smuggling and other allied border breakdown of law are controlled. Mr. President must realize that Nigerians are very lawful people and without means of living, no regular food, accommodation, shoes, pants, and dresses to wear will not allow any person to walk and think straight. This has been our culture from the beginning, we were born into a Nigeria that is buoyant, strong, solid, foundational, rich in resources and materials, power, conscience and wisdom and the one very important thing that my children all over the west coast of the continent wish to come and see me.

“The recent 20% increase in police earnings is not enough, it should be forty percent. The Nigerian Army too should be considered for 40% increase in their salaries. Use one oil well to cover it. The President should also pay all outstanding arrears due to ASUU, medical doctors, polytechnic staff in the federation. Also, payments due to all retired members of the public and private service should be paid to them. The President should pay state retirees money from the state allocation direct and give the balance for the states.

It is then and only then can we call President Buhari a correct President since the money is there and, if not, let us trade with 10 of the oil wells for this service.

“All the new African military governments in power must make sure that religion and tribal matters are buried and put aside before they hand over power to civilians because that is the trap the Europeans are using to rule Africa indirectly. The African leaders should ask the current ECOWAS chairman, President Akuffo Addo of Ghana to resign for the way he is maltreating Hausa, Igbo and Yoruba businessmen in Ghana through unnecessary court cases in kangaroo courts not to talk of extortions from these businessmen and women of millions of dollars. The European Economic Community should step in now. He should learn from what happened to past presidents some of who lost their whole family due to maltreatment of others on top of disgrace, dishonor and disrespect that will follow according to the law of retribution.

“We are unreliably informed that the global Group of philanthropists had made available some funds for all workers and private citizens in Africa but whereas other countries have paid their citizens but in the case of Nigeria, governors and few others have opted to keep the money in banks to attract interest and are gradually shipping the money out to Paris and Jeddah. This cannot be tolerated and we wish our journalists to investigate the matter since Nigeria is for all of us. We deeply sympathize with those areas in the world affected by typhoons, tornadoes and other disasters in the last few weeks and wish to please ask that the countries concerned should seek the blessings of the Living Perfect Master as well as arrange to have cultural exchange programs with the Highest Spiritual Centre of the universe and hopefully, all will be alright. At least we will be able to prevent future occurrences when we come under this light. It can work because the Creator is Light.

“The ISWAP must be rooted out within 2 months by African Union forces. They should consult Chief Obasanjo to apply the African Science. Boko Haram and banditry in North East and North West can be crushed within three months without bombing. The President must fund the army with heavy money and block their supply of food and water and we will knock them out. The South West should be honored with oil refinery now in Ibadan for her motherly role in keeping Nigeria one. Any governor who fails to implement the minimum wage of N30,000 should be impeached now.”