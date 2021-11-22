From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Residents of Manga village in Takum Local Government Area, on the Nigerian border with Cameroon have narrated how the Ambazonian separatists visited their peaceful village with horror leaving at least twelve persons dead and about twenty missing including children.

The Chief of Shibong, HRH Alexander Yamusa Garkwe, said the nature of the latest killings in Shibong has made his subjects vulnerable and really worrisome as it led to the killing of the Village head of Manga village and some of his subjects by the foreign separatists.

He however called for permanent station of Marine police, Army and more deployment of Immigration officers to effectively combat the growing transborder threat.

A resident Abubakar Manga, who witnessed the incident, said, the attackers came in around 7am and started unleashing mayhem on the hapless villagers.

According to Manga, “it was just another normal day for us and people were just waking up to start their day when the assailants came in through a narrow bush part after navigating the mountain into our village. I really can not say how many they were but they came in their numbers and started shooting at everything in sight.

“The path they followed into the village was close to the palace of our village head and that was why they were able to kill him easily. A lot of our people ran into the river to escape while others followed the bush and mountain to flee.

“Save for the Immigration Officers who were around and moved in immediately, the number of those killed would have been a lot more as we were not expecting anything like this.

“The immigration officers who have a post here engaged the attackers while another officer of theirs used their boat to evacuate children and women into other villages. It was the immigration that called for backup and the military had to come in because over here there is no mobile phone operator network.

“Here in Manga, six people were killed including our village head, but the two villages that they attacked before coming in on the Cameroon side, they killed three people each over there” he narrated.