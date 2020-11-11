Introduction

A bull in a china shop is an extremely clumsy person one who is careless and who inflicts damage, whether literally or figuratively, on himself, other persons, or the chinaware shop. Such a bull has to be carefully exited from the china shop in such a most delicate way as to prevent the bull from doing extensive damage. That was exactly what the Americans just overwhelmingly did by tossing Donald Trump out with their ballot paper, whether physically, or by mail. It was time this was done to save Americans from themselves, and save the world from itself. It was time to put an end to brazen racism, the “I can’t breathe” impunity, and sheer demagoguery.

I heartily congratulate Mr. Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris on their election as President-elect and Vice-President-elect of the United States of America, respectively. Their resounding defeat of President Trump and his Vice, Mr. Michael Richard Pence, is both momentous and phenomenal in more ways than one.

It is the end of a nightmarish era. It the closure of an ugly chapter of Trump’s narcism, self-glorification, early morning false tweets, and diminution of the exalted office of the presidency of the American people. This is a presidency, which the founding fathers of the American nation used their precious sweat, blood, pains and pangs to found, as far back as 1776. Biden’s victory signifies good news and a great relief to a world nearly subsumed under one man’s bloated ego, crass disrespect for women and coloured people, and untrammelled derision for and mocking of the disabled and the disadvantaged.

The victory closes a negative chapter of flip-flop policies that continually set the world on edge and made America a humbled and greatly divided and fractured country. Biden’s victory signposts a new refreshing dawn of respectable international engagement and rapprochement; not sheer bullying and intimidation of other nations, especially African nations. That he, a white, who was Vice-President to Mr. Barack Obama, a black African-American, also chose a black woman of Southern American pedigree, is quite significant. That Biden is the oldest President ever (at almost 78 years), after two earlier failed attempts, is a record in itself.

That Biden garnered over 70 million votes, the highest in the history of American democracy, is historic and epochal. But some piece of advice here for Mr. Biden, sir, on some very touching issues. And these are the very few reasons some Americans and African nations still prefer and believe in Trump more than you.

Mr. President-elect, sir, run, run, run very fast, far, far away, as if the devil is pursuing you, from recognising and accepting gay, abortion and such ungodly and anti-Christian practices. Trump kicked against them, which was a very big plus for him. You are not just a Christian but a Catholic like I am. The Catholic faith abhors these bestial and sodomic practices. Remember the biblical story of Sodom and Gomorrah. I wish you duo a successful tenure of office as President and Vice-President of the greatest democracy in the world.