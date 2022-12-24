From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Deposed traditional ruler of Eko-Ajala in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Osun State, Sunday Akinwale has narrated his ordeal in the hands of men of the Amotekun corps and thugs who chased him out of the palace after beaten him to stupor.

Akinwale who was installed the Olunlosin of Eko Ajala under the prescribed authority of the ate Akirun of Ikirun, Oba Olawale Adedeji was removed last year by the Elende of Ekoende, Oba Rauf Olaniyan who is currently the prescribed authority of the town.

Before his removal from the stool, Akinwale said the Elende of Ekoende had on several occasions threatened to deal with him by removing him as the traditional ruler of the town.

Narrating his ordeal in the hands of hoodlums who stormed his palace, Akinwale said he was beaten to pulp before he was finally chased out of the palace by the thugs and Amotekun officer led by one Ranti Olayemi.

He said “the hoodlums broke the door to the palace in the midnight and entered into my bedroom where I was sleeping together with some members of my family. Ranti Olayemi who is an officer of the Amotekun corps whom I know too well was among the hoodlums.

“They dragged me out of the room, tore my clothes and beat me. They forcefully ejected me and members of my family out of the palace after beating us and they didn’t allow us take anything from the palace.

“The thugs burgled the palace and took away some of my personal belongings and the valuables of my wife. They also vandalized my car and some other artifacts in the palace.

“I was not allowed to take anything from the palace, not even my clothes. I was beaten out of the palace at night and all my clothes were left inside the palace. The matter was reported to the police and nothing was done on it,” he added.

However, he said he had through his counsel, Mr Wale Afolabi petitioned the committee set up by the state government to address Chieftaincy matters in the state.

At the sitting of the committee on Wednesday where Akinwale and the kingmakers of the town appeared, the kingmakers and all the traditional chiefs of the town expressed confidence in the leadership of Akinwale, saying that they are solidly behind the monarch and ready to work with him.

Also, he appealed to the state Governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke to intervene in his travail and ensure that justice prevail to avoid violence in the town.