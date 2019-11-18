Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Catholic Bishop of Kano Diocese, Most Reverend John Nemaza Niyiring, has called for greater independence for agencies fighting corruption in Nigeria, if the anti- corruption crusade is to succeed.

Speaking to Daily Sun at a workshop on youth against corruption, the Bishop demanded that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and the Independent Corrupt Practices Commission (ICPC) be truly detached from interferences by the government. He decried the trend where agencies fighting corruption tended to do the bidding of whoever was in power.

The workshop was held at Aminu Kano Centre for Democratic Research and Training, Mambbiyya House, Bayero University, Kano.

“When it was PDP (government), it was quite easy to see these agencies going after opponents of the government in power. Now that we have a different government, you see the anti corruption bodies go after people that are seemingly seen as the opposition.

“Unless and until these agencies have much independence to be able to act independently, have their own money that would enable them undertake their work , we many not be able to move as fast as we expect,” he said.

On why some people indulged in corruption, he said: “There is so much selfishness in the individuals as well as in groups that make it difficult for them to rid themselves of corruption. There is an element of pleasure in corruption. And as it is with all things that have pleasure, it is very difficult to get rid of corruption.”